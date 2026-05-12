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    86th Dental Squadron personnel perform bilateral sagittal split osteotomy surgery at LRMC B-Roll Package

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Dental Squadron carry out a bilateral sagittal split osteotomy at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The patient had a BSSO surgery to alleviate jaw misalignment issues, and to help ensure mission readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006813
    VIRIN: 260129-F-VY348-5127
    Filename: DOD_111702798
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, 86th Dental Squadron personnel perform bilateral sagittal split osteotomy surgery at LRMC B-Roll Package, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    86th Dental Squadron
    86th DS
    bilateral sagittal split osteotomy surgery

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