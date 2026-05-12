U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Dental Squadron carry out a bilateral sagittal split osteotomy at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The patient had a BSSO surgery to alleviate jaw misalignment issues, and to help ensure mission readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 09:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006813
|VIRIN:
|260129-F-VY348-5127
|Filename:
|DOD_111702798
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th Dental Squadron personnel perform bilateral sagittal split osteotomy surgery at LRMC B-Roll Package, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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