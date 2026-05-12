Coast Guard aircrews attend Advanced Helicopter Rescue School (AHRS) in Astoria, Oregon, February, 2026. AHRS is where Coast Guard search-and-rescue personnel train in the most demanding conditions in the world. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 09:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006811
|VIRIN:
|260206-D-G7103-2841
|Filename:
|DOD_111702786
|Length:
|00:06:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Advanced Helicopter Rescue School, by PO2 Jose Hernandez, PO2 Ryan Schultz and PO2 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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