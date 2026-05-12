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    Advanced Helicopter Rescue School

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    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz and Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez

    Coast Guard Video Production Team

    Coast Guard aircrews attend Advanced Helicopter Rescue School (AHRS) in Astoria, Oregon, February, 2026. AHRS is where Coast Guard search-and-rescue personnel train in the most demanding conditions in the world. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 09:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006811
    VIRIN: 260206-D-G7103-2841
    Filename: DOD_111702786
    Length: 00:06:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Advanced Helicopter Rescue School, by PO2 Jose Hernandez, PO2 Ryan Schultz and PO2 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Helicopter Rescue
    Advanced Helicopter Rescue School
    AHRS

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