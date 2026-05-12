Seabee MudRun

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006810" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Mar. 6, 2026) ) Sailors, assigned to Public Works Department Sigonella, participate in a command mud run for Seabee Week, a celebration of the U.S. Navy Seabee's 84th birthday on board Naval Air Station Sigonella, NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)