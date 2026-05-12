Seabee MudRun

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Mar. 6, 2026) ) Sailors, assigned to Public Works Department Sigonella, participate in a command mud run for Seabee Week, a celebration of the U.S. Navy Seabee's 84th birthday on board Naval Air Station Sigonella, NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 09:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006810
|VIRIN:
|260306-N-AH435-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111702754
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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