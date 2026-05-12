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    Seabee MudRun

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    ITALY

    03.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Mar. 6, 2026) ) Sailors, assigned to Public Works Department Sigonella, participate in a command mud run for Seabee Week, a celebration of the U.S. Navy Seabee's 84th birthday on board Naval Air Station Sigonella, NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 09:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006810
    VIRIN: 260306-N-AH435-1001
    Filename: DOD_111702754
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Seabee MudRun, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Mud Run, Sigonella, Seabee, NASSIG

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