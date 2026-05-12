African Lion 26 Command Field Exercise - AFN News

U.S. service members and multinational partners conducted a command field exercise in Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, as part of exercise African Lion 2026, May 7, 2026. The live-fire demonstration showcased the unit’s ability to deliver precise indirect fires as part of a layered, echelon defense, integrating intelligence, fires and counter-unmanned aerial system capabilities to degrade an enemy advance and reinforce the warfighting proficiency and lethality the U.S. brings to multinational coalition operations.
AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 09:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1006808
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-UM994-3817
|Filename:
|DOD_111702714
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TAN TAN, MA
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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