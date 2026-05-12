African Lion 26 CALFEX - AFN News

U.S. Soldiers with the 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) conducted a combined arms live-fire exercise, or CALFEX, in Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, as part of exercise African Lion 2026, May 3, 2026. The unit supported the combined arms live-fire exercise by delivering synchronized, high-volume indirect fires that enabled maneuver forces to advance, breach obstacles and destroy enemy positions, validating the unit's ability to mass fires in close coordination with friendly forces and process targets into accurate, rapid-fire missions in real time.
AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 09:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1006807
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-UM994-5115
|Filename:
|DOD_111702702
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TAN TAN, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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