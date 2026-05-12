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    Engineers Modernize Monitoring Systems at Black Rock Lock

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    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District geotechnical engineer Cedric Wrobel and contractors install and monitor electronic pressure sensors at the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, N.Y., April, 29, 2026. The monitoring systems provide real-time data on water pressure beneath the lock walls, helping engineers safely maintain and modernize the century-old infrastructure critical to Great Lakes navigation (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 08:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006806
    VIRIN: 260429-A-FB511-7331
    Filename: DOD_111702628
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Engineers Modernize Monitoring Systems at Black Rock Lock, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Great Lakes and Ohio Division
    Buffalo District
    Black Rock Lock
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    navigation

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