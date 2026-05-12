Engineers Modernize Monitoring Systems at Black Rock Lock

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006806" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District geotechnical engineer Cedric Wrobel and contractors install and monitor electronic pressure sensors at the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, N.Y., April, 29, 2026. The monitoring systems provide real-time data on water pressure beneath the lock walls, helping engineers safely maintain and modernize the century-old infrastructure critical to Great Lakes navigation (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt.)