U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District geotechnical engineer Cedric Wrobel and contractors install and monitor electronic pressure sensors at the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, N.Y., April, 29, 2026. The monitoring systems provide real-time data on water pressure beneath the lock walls, helping engineers safely maintain and modernize the century-old infrastructure critical to Great Lakes navigation (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt.)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 08:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006806
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-FB511-7331
|Filename:
|DOD_111702628
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers Modernize Monitoring Systems at Black Rock Lock, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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