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    USS Lassen (DDG 82) SM-2 Missile Launch During SWATT

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    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 1, 2026) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) launches an SM-2 missile during a Live Fire With a Purpose (LFWAP) exercise as part of Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). The successful engagement showcases the combat readiness of the Lassen and the direct result of the relentless hard work from the Sailors who keep the ship in the fight. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 08:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006805
    VIRIN: 260401-N-N0763-1001
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_111702496
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    TAGS

    USS Lassen
    DDG 82
    SM-2 missile
    SWATT

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