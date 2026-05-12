ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 1, 2026) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) launches an SM-2 missile during a Live Fire With a Purpose (LFWAP) exercise as part of Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). The successful engagement showcases the combat readiness of the Lassen and the direct result of the relentless hard work from the Sailors who keep the ship in the fight. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 08:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006805
|VIRIN:
|260401-N-N0763-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111702496
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Lassen (DDG 82) SM-2 Missile Launch During SWATT, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.