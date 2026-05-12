USS Lassen (DDG 82) SM-2 Missile Launch During SWATT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006805" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 1, 2026) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) launches an SM-2 missile during a Live Fire With a Purpose (LFWAP) exercise as part of Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). The successful engagement showcases the combat readiness of the Lassen and the direct result of the relentless hard work from the Sailors who keep the ship in the fight. (U.S. Navy video)