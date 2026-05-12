31st MXS Demonstrates E-Drill

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight aircraft structural maintenance section demonstrate the capabilities of the new E-drill tool at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 28, 2026. The E-drill uses water and plasma to core out fasteners on aircraft to replace the process of wasting drill bits, dropping technician time from nine minutes per fastener to 45 seconds. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 06:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006802
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-ZJ681-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111702425
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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