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    31st MXS Demonstrates E-Drill

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.11.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight aircraft structural maintenance section demonstrate the capabilities of the new E-drill tool at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 28, 2026. The E-drill uses water and plasma to core out fasteners on aircraft to replace the process of wasting drill bits, dropping technician time from nine minutes per fastener to 45 seconds. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 06:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006802
    VIRIN: 260512-F-ZJ681-1002
    Filename: DOD_111702425
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

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    This work, 31st MXS Demonstrates E-Drill, by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aviano AB, 31st FW, 31st MXS

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