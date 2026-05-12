31st MXS Demonstrates E-Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006801" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight aircraft structural maintenance section demonstrate the capabilities of the new E-drill tool at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 28, 2026. The E-drill uses water and plasma to core out fasteners on aircraft to replace the process of wasting drill bits, dropping technician time from nine minutes per fastener to 45 seconds. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)