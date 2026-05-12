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    Rennbahnstrasse Gate now open on North Clay

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.13.2026

    Video by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    The Rennbahnstrasse Gate at North Clay is now open for inbound traffic from 6 a.m. – Midnight, Monday through Friday.

    As the Garrison continues to update gate access around Clay Kaserne, stay up-to-date by using the My Army Post App and following the “Traffic Planning & Construction” resource.

    Reminder: Always carry two forms of ID and visitor access is only processed at either the Clay Kaserne Visitor Center or Hainerberg Main Gate.

    Additionally, more information and planning resources at the Garrison’s Traffic Planning website: https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/traffic-planning

    (U.S. Army video by Stephen P. Perez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 05:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1006799
    VIRIN: 260514-A-NH858-6441
    Filename: DOD_111702272
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

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    This work, Rennbahnstrasse Gate now open on North Clay, by Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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