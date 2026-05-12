Rennbahnstrasse Gate now open on North Clay

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The Rennbahnstrasse Gate at North Clay is now open for inbound traffic from 6 a.m. – Midnight, Monday through Friday.



As the Garrison continues to update gate access around Clay Kaserne, stay up-to-date by using the My Army Post App and following the “Traffic Planning & Construction” resource.



Reminder: Always carry two forms of ID and visitor access is only processed at either the Clay Kaserne Visitor Center or Hainerberg Main Gate.



Additionally, more information and planning resources at the Garrison’s Traffic Planning website: https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/traffic-planning



(U.S. Army video by Stephen P. Perez)