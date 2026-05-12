Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006796" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Explosive ordnance disposal Airmen from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, host Operation Deterrent Viking at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 3–8, 2026. The training event brought together more than 50 EOD personnel from units across Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye; Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany; Aviano Air Base, Italy; Cape Canaveral, Florida; and NATO Allies from Slovakia and Belgium. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)