B-Roll packet of AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 04:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006795
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-FG870-4605
|Filename:
|DOD_111702168
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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