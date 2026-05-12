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    AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Clean Copy of Vision to Victory AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 04:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006792
    VIRIN: 260429-A-FG870-1229
    Filename: DOD_111702161
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    This work, AMICI Program: A Day in the Life of a Paratrooper, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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