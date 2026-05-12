Jeopardy! Tours Korea with USO

Ken Jennings, the host of Jeopardy! tours the Republic of Korea with the USO on May 6th, 2026. The Jeopardy! tour visited various U.S. Military bases across the southern peninsula, hosting a podcast and interactive game show at each base.
(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Abdul)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 03:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006790
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-BU869-7422
|Filename:
|DOD_111702158
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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