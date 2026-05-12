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    Jeopardy! Tours Korea with USO

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul 

    AFN Humphreys

    Ken Jennings, the host of Jeopardy! tours the Republic of Korea with the USO on May 6th, 2026. The Jeopardy! tour visited various U.S. Military bases across the southern peninsula, hosting a podcast and interactive game show at each base.
    (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Abdul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 03:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006790
    VIRIN: 260506-A-BU869-7422
    Filename: DOD_111702158
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Jeopardy! Tours Korea with USO, by SGT Malik Abdul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Jeopardy
    Ken Jennings
    USO

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