Jeopardy! Tours Korea with USO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006790" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ken Jennings, the host of Jeopardy! tours the Republic of Korea with the USO on May 6th, 2026. The Jeopardy! tour visited various U.S. Military bases across the southern peninsula, hosting a podcast and interactive game show at each base.

(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Abdul)