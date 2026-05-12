8th Maintenance Group Munitions Operations

The 8th Maintenance Group conducted munitions operations at Kunsan Air Base on May 1. Airmen assigned to the munitions slight inspected, prepared, and maintained critical assets while demonstrating the precision, teamwork, and accountability required to sustain operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abraham Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 02:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1006783
|VIRIN:
|260401-A-RM303-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111702089
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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