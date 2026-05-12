8th Security Forces Room Clearing

The 8th Security Forces Squadron conduct a room clearing exercise on Kunsan Air Base, May 5. During the exercise, Airmen practiced coordinated entry procedures, communication, and threat neutralization in confined environments (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abraham Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 02:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1006782
|VIRIN:
|260405-A-RM303-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111702082
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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