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    8th Security Forces Room Clearing

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.04.2026

    Video by Pfc. Abraham Gomez 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Security Forces Squadron conduct a room clearing exercise on Kunsan Air Base, May 5. During the exercise, Airmen practiced coordinated entry procedures, communication, and threat neutralization in confined environments (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abraham Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 02:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1006782
    VIRIN: 260405-A-RM303-1001
    Filename: DOD_111702082
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 8th Security Forces Room Clearing, by PFC Abraham Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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