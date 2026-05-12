Defenders Course

The 8th Security Forces conducted the defender's course at Kunsan Air Base, Nov. 18, 2025. The course provided Airmen with hands-on instruction and scenario-based training designed to strengthen response capabilities, teamwork, and overall force protection operations (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abraham Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 02:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1006781
|VIRIN:
|251120-A-RM303-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111702079
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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