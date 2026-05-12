(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defenders Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.19.2025

    Video by Pfc. Abraham Gomez 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Security Forces conducted the defender's course at Kunsan Air Base, Nov. 18, 2025. The course provided Airmen with hands-on instruction and scenario-based training designed to strengthen response capabilities, teamwork, and overall force protection operations (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abraham Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 02:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1006781
    VIRIN: 251120-A-RM303-1001
    Filename: DOD_111702079
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders Course, by PFC Abraham Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video