Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry Navigate Challenging Terrain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006777" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army soldiers with the 56th Infantry Battalion, navigate mountainous terrain during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 11, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)