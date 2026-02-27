Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Infantry Navigate Challenging Terrain

U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army soldiers with the 56th Infantry Battalion, navigate mountainous terrain during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 11, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 01:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006777
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-MA645-3300
|Filename:
|DOD_111701984
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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