Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines detect and monitor signals

U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, detect and monitor signals during Kaiju Rain 26 on Ie Shima, Japan, May 8, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Maldonado)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Tense Serious Drama (Legacies) performed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 01:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006775
|VIRIN:
|260512-M-QS704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111701979
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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