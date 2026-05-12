Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines detect and monitor signals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006775" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, detect and monitor signals during Kaiju Rain 26 on Ie Shima, Japan, May 8, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Maldonado)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Tense Serious Drama (Legacies) performed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com