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    Seattle District Commander’s Chronicle

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    OLDTOWN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    Video of Seattle District Commander Col. Kathryn Sanborn with Albeni Falls Dam Volunteer Sue Sebbas, May 7, 2026, in recognition of National Volunteer Week.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 23:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006772
    VIRIN: 260507-A-VA654-5118
    PIN: 050626E1
    Filename: DOD_111701935
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: OLDTOWN, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seattle District Commander’s Chronicle, by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Northwestern Division
    Seattle District
    Albeni Falls Dam
    USACE
    Volunteers
    Recreation

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