Seattle District Commander’s Chronicle

Video of Seattle District Commander Col. Kathryn Sanborn with Albeni Falls Dam Volunteer Sue Sebbas, May 7, 2026, in recognition of National Volunteer Week.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 23:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006772
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-VA654-5118
|PIN:
|050626E1
|Filename:
|DOD_111701935
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|OLDTOWN, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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