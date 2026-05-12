79V SLC Graduation - Fort Knox

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006771" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 79V career counselor field participate in the Senior Leader Course (SLC) graduation ceremony hosted by the Army Reserve Careers Command (ARCC) at Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 7, 2026.

The Senior Leader Course is a branch-specific move intended to prepare Sergeants First Class for the responsibilities of a Master Sergeant. The curriculum focuses on advanced leadership, career counseling management, and strategic retention operations to enhance the readiness of the Army Reserve. During the ceremony, graduates were recognized for their academic excellence and commitment to the professional development of the Non-Commissioned Officer Corps.(U.S Army Reserve video By Sgt.najee Tate Milton).