(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    79V SLC Graduation - Fort Knox

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 79V career counselor field participate in the Senior Leader Course (SLC) graduation ceremony hosted by the Army Reserve Careers Command (ARCC) at Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 7, 2026.
    The Senior Leader Course is a branch-specific move intended to prepare Sergeants First Class for the responsibilities of a Master Sergeant. The curriculum focuses on advanced leadership, career counseling management, and strategic retention operations to enhance the readiness of the Army Reserve. During the ceremony, graduates were recognized for their academic excellence and commitment to the professional development of the Non-Commissioned Officer Corps.(U.S Army Reserve video By Sgt.najee Tate Milton).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 23:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006771
    VIRIN: 260508-A-OQ489-6724
    Filename: DOD_111701927
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79V SLC Graduation - Fort Knox, by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox (KY)
    ARCCOY
    arcg
    ARCG HHC
    leadership
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video