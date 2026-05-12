79V SLC Graduation - Fort Knox

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 79V career counselor field participate in the Senior Leader Course (SLC) graduation ceremony hosted by the Army Reserve Careers Command (ARCC) at Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 7, 2026.
The Senior Leader Course is a branch-specific move intended to prepare Sergeants First Class for the responsibilities of a Master Sergeant. The curriculum focuses on advanced leadership, career counseling management, and strategic retention operations to enhance the readiness of the Army Reserve. During the ceremony, graduates were recognized for their academic excellence and commitment to the professional development of the Non-Commissioned Officer Corps.(U.S Army Reserve video By Sgt.najee Tate Milton).
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 23:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006771
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-OQ489-6724
|Filename:
|DOD_111701927
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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