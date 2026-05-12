U.S. Marines Participate in KMEP 26.1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006765" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 in the Republic of Korea from March 5 to April 12, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula.

This video contains assets from Adobe Stock:

https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=573062792

https://stock.adobe.com/jp/templates/glitch-text-title/176557488

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Delgado)