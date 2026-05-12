U.S. Marines Participate in KMEP 26.1

U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 in the Republic of Korea from March 5 to April 12, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula.
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(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 01:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006765
|VIRIN:
|260416-M-QS757-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111701862
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|KR
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|0
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|0
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