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    U.S. Marines Participate in KMEP 26.1

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Delgado 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 in the Republic of Korea from March 5 to April 12, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula.
    This video contains assets from Adobe Stock:
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    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 01:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006765
    VIRIN: 260416-M-QS757-1001
    Filename: DOD_111701862
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: KR

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    TAGS

    USMCNews
    12th MLR
    12th Marine Littoral Regiment
    12th Littoral Combat Team
    Marines
    KMEP 26.1

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