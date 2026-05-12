Lanpac 2026 Leadership Symposium Day 2

Leadership Symposium Day 2. "Lessons Learned" in leadership techniques in building relationships and trust within your formation. Charles Felton author of "The Thin Book of Trust," gave a morning seminar followed by a panel consisting of Major General John B. Cogbill, Major General Charles Lombardo, command Sargent Major David P. Hanson, and Command Sargent Major Christopher Shaiko. The panel was moderated by Major General Hope Rampy on May 13, 2026 as a part of Lanpac 2026 in Honolulu Hawaii at the Royal Hawaiian hotel. Video by Army Sgt Xavier Vinson
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 20:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006754
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-NB668-9718
|Filename:
|DOD_111701720
|Length:
|00:21:31
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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