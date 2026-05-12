Lanpac 2026 Leadership Symposium Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006754" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leadership Symposium Day 2. "Lessons Learned" in leadership techniques in building relationships and trust within your formation. Charles Felton author of "The Thin Book of Trust," gave a morning seminar followed by a panel consisting of Major General John B. Cogbill, Major General Charles Lombardo, command Sargent Major David P. Hanson, and Command Sargent Major Christopher Shaiko. The panel was moderated by Major General Hope Rampy on May 13, 2026 as a part of Lanpac 2026 in Honolulu Hawaii at the Royal Hawaiian hotel. Video by Army Sgt Xavier Vinson