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    Lanpac 2026 Leadership Symposium Day 2

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Xavier Vinson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Leadership Symposium Day 2. "Lessons Learned" in leadership techniques in building relationships and trust within your formation. Charles Felton author of "The Thin Book of Trust," gave a morning seminar followed by a panel consisting of Major General John B. Cogbill, Major General Charles Lombardo, command Sargent Major David P. Hanson, and Command Sargent Major Christopher Shaiko. The panel was moderated by Major General Hope Rampy on May 13, 2026 as a part of Lanpac 2026 in Honolulu Hawaii at the Royal Hawaiian hotel. Video by Army Sgt Xavier Vinson

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 20:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006754
    VIRIN: 260513-A-NB668-9718
    Filename: DOD_111701720
    Length: 00:21:31
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    This work, Lanpac 2026 Leadership Symposium Day 2, by SGT Xavier Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LANPAC 2026
    LANPAC 26

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