836th Transportation Battalion Soldiers conduct critical resupply operation at Yokohama North Dock

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006752" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 836th Transportation Battalion recently loaded vital Class I supplies — including frozen provisions, dry goods and commercial vehicles — onto a vessel at Yokohama North Dock in support of military operations.



The Soldiers conducted the effort in close coordination with the Defense Logistics Agency and Military Sealift Command, among other agencies.