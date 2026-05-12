Soldiers assigned to the 836th Transportation Battalion recently loaded vital Class I supplies — including frozen provisions, dry goods and commercial vehicles — onto a vessel at Yokohama North Dock in support of military operations.
The Soldiers conducted the effort in close coordination with the Defense Logistics Agency and Military Sealift Command, among other agencies.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 19:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006752
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-MS361-4423
|Filename:
|DOD_111701711
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|ZAMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 836th Transportation Battalion Soldiers conduct critical resupply operation at Yokohama North Dock, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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