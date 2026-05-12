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    836th Transportation Battalion Soldiers conduct critical resupply operation at Yokohama North Dock

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    ZAMA, JAPAN

    05.13.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 836th Transportation Battalion recently loaded vital Class I supplies — including frozen provisions, dry goods and commercial vehicles — onto a vessel at Yokohama North Dock in support of military operations.

    The Soldiers conducted the effort in close coordination with the Defense Logistics Agency and Military Sealift Command, among other agencies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 19:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006752
    VIRIN: 260513-A-MS361-4423
    Filename: DOD_111701711
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: ZAMA, JP

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    This work, 836th Transportation Battalion Soldiers conduct critical resupply operation at Yokohama North Dock, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    599th Transportation Brigade
    U.S. Army

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