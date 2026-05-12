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    Recruit the Recruiters

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    JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    On May 6th, Yokota Air Base hosted the "Recruit the Recruiters" seminar to brief personnel on critical updates to special duty assignments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 19:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006750
    VIRIN: 260506-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111701693
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Recruit the Recruiters, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    recruiters
    recruiting
    Recruiters Assistance
    Yokota

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