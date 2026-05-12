Ivy Mass - Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, perform positioning using Strykers and execute use of Next-Generation Command and Control technology during Ivy Mass on Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site, Colorado, May 13, 2026. Ivy Mass, the division's culminating exercise, integrated Strykers elements and NGC2 technology to set up a position to enhance security, coordination, and battlefield effectiveness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kristen Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 18:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006745
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-BE768-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111701489
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|PINON CANYON MANEUVER SITE, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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