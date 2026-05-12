(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: Partners, allies conduct joint operational planning process at African Lion 26

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    04.29.2026

    Video by Maj. Brian Andries 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Partner and allied nation forces conduct the joint operational planning process as part of the two-week command post exercise at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 30, 2026. The exercise aims to build operational readiness and bolster staff functions between planners from various nations and branches through a notional crisis response scenario.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Brian Andries)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006743
    VIRIN: 260430-A-MG761-6891
    Filename: DOD_111701480
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: AGADIR, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Partners, allies conduct joint operational planning process at African Lion 26, by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video