B-roll: Partners, allies conduct joint operational planning process at African Lion 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006743" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Partner and allied nation forces conduct the joint operational planning process as part of the two-week command post exercise at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 30, 2026. The exercise aims to build operational readiness and bolster staff functions between planners from various nations and branches through a notional crisis response scenario.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Brian Andries)