Partner and allied nation forces conduct the joint operational planning process as part of the two-week command post exercise at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 30, 2026. The exercise aims to build operational readiness and bolster staff functions between planners from various nations and branches through a notional crisis response scenario.
AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Brian Andries)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 18:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006743
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-MG761-6891
|Filename:
|DOD_111701480
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: Partners, allies conduct joint operational planning process at African Lion 26, by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.