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    Camp Pendleton Hosts 2026 Cory Iverson Exercise

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada and Cpl. Noah Martinez

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 and 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; CH-53E Super Stallions assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW; and U.S. Navy MH-60 Sea Hawks assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3, Naval Air Station North Island, utilize a Bambi firefighting bucket during the annual Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting exercise at Las Pulgas Lake, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 7, 2026. The Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting exercise is an annual event focusing on interagency cooperation between the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the Camp Pendleton Fire Department and the Department of War. During the exercise, each entity works together with local, state and federal partner agencies to create an effective, efficient and well-trained team that provides mutual aid to better protect installations within Marine Corps Installations West and the surrounding local communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adrian Estrada and Cpl. Noah Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 18:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006742
    VIRIN: 260507-M-ML702-1001
    Filename: DOD_111701471
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Camp Pendleton Hosts 2026 Cory Iverson Exercise, by LCpl Adrian Estrada and Cpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Interagency
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    Cal Fire
    Cory Iverson exercise
    Exercise
    firefighting

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