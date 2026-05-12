Camp Pendleton Hosts 2026 Cory Iverson Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 and 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; CH-53E Super Stallions assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW; and U.S. Navy MH-60 Sea Hawks assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3, Naval Air Station North Island, utilize a Bambi firefighting bucket during the annual Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting exercise at Las Pulgas Lake, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 7, 2026. The Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting exercise is an annual event focusing on interagency cooperation between the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the Camp Pendleton Fire Department and the Department of War. During the exercise, each entity works together with local, state and federal partner agencies to create an effective, efficient and well-trained team that provides mutual aid to better protect installations within Marine Corps Installations West and the surrounding local communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adrian Estrada and Cpl. Noah Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 18:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006742
|VIRIN:
|260507-M-ML702-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111701471
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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