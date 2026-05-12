Peak Bagging Mount Ingalls (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006739" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage shows day-hikers on a 9.5-mile roundtrip trek to the 8,376-foot summit of Mount Ingalls within the Plumas National Forest, April 19, 2025. As the highest point in the Plumas, Mount Ingalls is featured in the Peak Bagger Series to demonstrate mountain safety, navigation, and proper gear for high-elevation hiking. The footage captures the 6.5-hour ascent used to educate the public on route finding and outdoor preparedness. (Forest Service video by Paul Wade)