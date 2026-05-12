B-roll footage shows day-hikers on a 9.5-mile roundtrip trek to the 8,376-foot summit of Mount Ingalls within the Plumas National Forest, April 19, 2025. As the highest point in the Plumas, Mount Ingalls is featured in the Peak Bagger Series to demonstrate mountain safety, navigation, and proper gear for high-elevation hiking. The footage captures the 6.5-hour ascent used to educate the public on route finding and outdoor preparedness. (Forest Service video by Paul Wade)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006739
|VIRIN:
|250419-P-QF107-4003
|Filename:
|DOD_111701353
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Peak Bagging Mount Ingalls (B-Roll), by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.