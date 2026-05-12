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    Peak Bagging Mount Ingalls (B-Roll)

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    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Video by Paul Wade 

    U.S. Forest Service   

    B-roll footage shows day-hikers on a 9.5-mile roundtrip trek to the 8,376-foot summit of Mount Ingalls within the Plumas National Forest, April 19, 2025. As the highest point in the Plumas, Mount Ingalls is featured in the Peak Bagger Series to demonstrate mountain safety, navigation, and proper gear for high-elevation hiking. The footage captures the 6.5-hour ascent used to educate the public on route finding and outdoor preparedness. (Forest Service video by Paul Wade)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006739
    VIRIN: 250419-P-QF107-4003
    Filename: DOD_111701353
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peak Bagging Mount Ingalls (B-Roll), by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    mountain climbing
    hiking
    b-roll
    outdoor safety
    Plumas National Forest
    California
    navigation
    mount ingalls
    peak bagging
    usfs-recreation
    usfs recreation
    day hike

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