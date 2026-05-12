Air Force Leaders Testify to House Subcommittee on FY27 Budget Request

William D. Bailey, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, and Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs Lt. Gen. David H. Tabor testify before the House Armed Services Committee’s seapower and projection forces subcommittee regarding the proposed fiscal year 2027 Air Force budget during a hearing in Washington, May 13, 2026
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006738
|Filename:
|DOD_111701345
|Length:
|00:50:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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