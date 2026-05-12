Air Force Leaders Testify to House Subcommittee on FY27 Budget Request

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006738" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

William D. Bailey, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, and Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs Lt. Gen. David H. Tabor testify before the House Armed Services Committee’s seapower and projection forces subcommittee regarding the proposed fiscal year 2027 Air Force budget during a hearing in Washington, May 13, 2026