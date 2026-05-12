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    Air Force Leaders Testify to House Subcommittee on FY27 Budget Request

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    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    William D. Bailey, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, and Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs Lt. Gen. David H. Tabor testify before the House Armed Services Committee’s seapower and projection forces subcommittee regarding the proposed fiscal year 2027 Air Force budget during a hearing in Washington, May 13, 2026

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1006738
    Filename: DOD_111701345
    Length: 00:50:32
    Location: US

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