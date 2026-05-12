U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Regiment Holds Its Annual Best Civil Affairs Compeition

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FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs (ARSOF CA) regiment recently held its annual Best Civil Affairs competition. A three-day event testing the skill, endurance, and sheer grit of 12 teams in physically demanding, mentally taxing, and endurance testing events. Each ARSOF CA battalion assembled a 3–4-person team, one consisting of ARSOF CA soldiers exclusively e.g. 38 series Military Occupational Specialty (MOS), with another team composed of all other MOS soldiers serving within ARSOF CA units. Competitors tackled a grueling gauntlet that pushed their physical and mental limits to determine the best of both in the regiment.

Throughout this 72-hour trial, soldiers executed a rigorous physical training (PT) test, conquered a long ruck march, and navigated a high-stakes tactical combat casualty care exercise. Moreover, they successfully completed day and night land navigation event, engaged targets during a high-pressure rifle shooting exercise, and pushed through a final endurance run back to the finish line at the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) headquarters.

Congratulations to all the competitors who earned their place in this crucible, and to the two winning teams who took home the titles.