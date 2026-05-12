(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Regiment Holds Its Annual Best Civil Affairs Compeition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Spc. Jade Archuleta 

    95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne)

    FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs (ARSOF CA) regiment recently held its annual Best Civil Affairs competition. A three-day event testing the skill, endurance, and sheer grit of 12 teams in physically demanding, mentally taxing, and endurance testing events. Each ARSOF CA battalion assembled a 3–4-person team, one consisting of ARSOF CA soldiers exclusively e.g. 38 series Military Occupational Specialty (MOS), with another team composed of all other MOS soldiers serving within ARSOF CA units. Competitors tackled a grueling gauntlet that pushed their physical and mental limits to determine the best of both in the regiment.
    Throughout this 72-hour trial, soldiers executed a rigorous physical training (PT) test, conquered a long ruck march, and navigated a high-stakes tactical combat casualty care exercise. Moreover, they successfully completed day and night land navigation event, engaged targets during a high-pressure rifle shooting exercise, and pushed through a final endurance run back to the finish line at the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) headquarters.
    Congratulations to all the competitors who earned their place in this crucible, and to the two winning teams who took home the titles.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006736
    VIRIN: 260417-A-GS929-6123
    Filename: DOD_111701335
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Regiment Holds Its Annual Best Civil Affairs Compeition, by SPC Jade Archuleta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARSOF CA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video