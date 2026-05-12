Quantico Hosts Presidential Fitness Test

Students with Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Department of War Education Activity schools participate in the Presidential Fitness Test at Butler Stadium on Marine Corps Base Quantico on May 12, 2026. The Presidential Fitness Test consists of three fitness components that are designed to strengthen health, physical fitness, resilience, and establish lifelong healthy habits. The PFT also recognized multiple levels of achievements, including the Presidential Fitness Award, National Fitness Award, Completion recognition and improvement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006735
|VIRIN:
|260512-M-SY821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111701319
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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