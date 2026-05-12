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    Quantico Hosts Presidential Fitness Test

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    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Students with Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Department of War Education Activity schools participate in the Presidential Fitness Test at Butler Stadium on Marine Corps Base Quantico on May 12, 2026. The Presidential Fitness Test consists of three fitness components that are designed to strengthen health, physical fitness, resilience, and establish lifelong healthy habits. The PFT also recognized multiple levels of achievements, including the Presidential Fitness Award, National Fitness Award, Completion recognition and improvement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006735
    VIRIN: 260512-M-SY821-1001
    Filename: DOD_111701319
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Quantico Hosts Presidential Fitness Test, by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fitness Test
    Quantico
    PFT
    MCBQ
    USMC
    Presidential Fitness Test

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