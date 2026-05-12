Ivy Mass - Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006734" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division execute movements and maneuvers to obtain their objection location during Ivy Mass on Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site, Colorado, May 12, 2026. Ivy Mass, the division's culminating exercise, demonstrated Next-Generation Command and Control technology with traditional U.S. Army training to enhance security, coordination, and battlefield effectiveness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kristen Cruz)