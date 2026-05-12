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    Ivy Mass - Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site

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    PINON CANYON MANEUVER SITE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Spc. Kristen Cruz 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division execute movements and maneuvers to obtain their objection location during Ivy Mass on Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site, Colorado, May 12, 2026. Ivy Mass, the division's culminating exercise, demonstrated Next-Generation Command and Control technology with traditional U.S. Army training to enhance security, coordination, and battlefield effectiveness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kristen Cruz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006734
    VIRIN: 260512-A-BE768-2001
    Filename: DOD_111701308
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: PINON CANYON MANEUVER SITE, COLORADO, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Ivy Mass - Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site, by SPC Kristen Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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