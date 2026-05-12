Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division execute movements and maneuvers to obtain their objection location during Ivy Mass on Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site, Colorado, May 12, 2026. Ivy Mass, the division's culminating exercise, demonstrated Next-Generation Command and Control technology with traditional U.S. Army training to enhance security, coordination, and battlefield effectiveness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kristen Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006734
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-BE768-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111701308
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|PINON CANYON MANEUVER SITE, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ivy Mass - Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site, by SPC Kristen Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.