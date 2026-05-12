2026 H2F Symposium Keynote Address

Sergeant Major of the Army (SMA) Michael Weimer, the 17th Sergeant Major of the Army and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, deliver the keynote address at the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006732
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-FI370-5761
|Filename:
|DOD_111701261
|Length:
|01:06:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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