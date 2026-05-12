2026 hurricane town hall

A video highlighting hurricane preparedness and useful resources created at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 13, 2026. The 1st Special Operations Wing urges Airmen and families to prepare for hurricanes, learn where to get the latest information and understand hurricane procedures. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1006730
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-XX000-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111701231
|Length:
|00:48:20
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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