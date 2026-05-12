2026 H2F Symposium Warrior Performance Optimization

Mr. Peter Belk, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Readiness, gives a keynote address on warrior performance optimization at the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006728
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-FI370-8774
|Filename:
|DOD_111701215
|Length:
|00:27:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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