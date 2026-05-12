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    2026 H2F Symposium Warrior Performance Optimization

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    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Mr. Peter Belk, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Readiness, gives a keynote address on warrior performance optimization at the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 16:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1006728
    VIRIN: 260513-A-FI370-8774
    Filename: DOD_111701215
    Length: 00:27:02
    Location: US

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    This work, 2026 H2F Symposium Warrior Performance Optimization, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    h2f
    Holistic Health & Fitness
    2026H2FSymposium

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