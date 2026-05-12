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    118 Years of Healing: Navy Nurse Corps Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

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    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    FALLS CHURCH, Va. – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, right, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, and chief, Navy Nurse Corps, delivers a message to the fleet in honor of the 118th U.S. Navy Nurse Corps birthday on May 13, 2026. Established on May 13, 1908, the Navy Nurse Corps has a rich legacy of providing exceptional, compassionate care to Sailors, Marines, and their families around the globe, ensuring the health and readiness of the force in both peacetime and conflict. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Sasha Ambrose)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 16:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006725
    VIRIN: 260513-N-IX644-2001
    Filename: DOD_111701180
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 118 Years of Healing: Navy Nurse Corps Celebrates Milestone Anniversary, by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine
    Nurse Corps

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