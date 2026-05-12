118 Years of Healing: Navy Nurse Corps Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006725" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, right, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, and chief, Navy Nurse Corps, delivers a message to the fleet in honor of the 118th U.S. Navy Nurse Corps birthday on May 13, 2026. Established on May 13, 1908, the Navy Nurse Corps has a rich legacy of providing exceptional, compassionate care to Sailors, Marines, and their families around the globe, ensuring the health and readiness of the force in both peacetime and conflict. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Sasha Ambrose)