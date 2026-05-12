FALLS CHURCH, Va. – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, right, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, and chief, Navy Nurse Corps, delivers a message to the fleet in honor of the 118th U.S. Navy Nurse Corps birthday on May 13, 2026. Established on May 13, 1908, the Navy Nurse Corps has a rich legacy of providing exceptional, compassionate care to Sailors, Marines, and their families around the globe, ensuring the health and readiness of the force in both peacetime and conflict. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Sasha Ambrose)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006725
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-IX644-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111701180
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 118 Years of Healing: Navy Nurse Corps Celebrates Milestone Anniversary, by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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