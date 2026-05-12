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    920th Rescue Wing assists in rescue of 11 survivors off Florida coast

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    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Gwendolyn Kurzen 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II, HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter and Pararescuemen assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, conduct rescue operations for survivors of a downed civilian aircraft off the coast of Melbourne, Fla., May 12, 2026. Airmen with the 920th RQW rescued multiple survivors from the water and transported them to awaiting emergency medical personnel. (Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 15:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1006722
    VIRIN: 260512-X-KX339-2007
    Filename: DOD_111701080
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 13
    High-Res. Downloads: 13

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    This work, 920th Rescue Wing assists in rescue of 11 survivors off Florida coast, by Gwendolyn Kurzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Patrick Air Force Base
    920th Rescue Wing
    USSF
    Space Launch Delta 45
    Reserve advantage

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