U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II, HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter and Pararescuemen assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, conduct rescue operations for survivors of a downed civilian aircraft off the coast of Melbourne, Fla., May 12, 2026. Airmen with the 920th RQW rescued multiple survivors from the water and transported them to awaiting emergency medical personnel. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 15:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1006722
|VIRIN:
|260512-X-KX339-2007
|Filename:
|DOD_111701080
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|13
|High-Res. Downloads:
|13
This work, 920th Rescue Wing assists in rescue of 11 survivors off Florida coast, by Gwendolyn Kurzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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