920th Rescue Wing assists in rescue of 11 survivors off Florida coast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006722" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II, HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter and Pararescuemen assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, conduct rescue operations for survivors of a downed civilian aircraft off the coast of Melbourne, Fla., May 12, 2026. Airmen with the 920th RQW rescued multiple survivors from the water and transported them to awaiting emergency medical personnel. (Courtesy Video)