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    B-roll: Interview: US Air Force Master Sgt. Markis McCollum discusses African Lion 26 Joint Precision Airdrop System training

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    BENGUERIR, MOROCCO

    04.24.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Markis McCollum, 88th Aerial Port Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of air freight, discusses Joint Precision Airdrop System training during African Lion 26 in Ben Guerir, Morocco, April 25, 2026. JPADS training enhances precision airdrop capabilities by enabling joint forces to deliver critical supplies in austere environments, strengthening partner operational readiness.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1006721
    VIRIN: 260425-D-A0963-7508
    Filename: DOD_111701031
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: BENGUERIR, MA

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    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

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