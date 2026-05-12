B-roll: Interview: US Air Force Master Sgt. Markis McCollum discusses African Lion 26 Joint Precision Airdrop System training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006721" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Markis McCollum, 88th Aerial Port Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of air freight, discusses Joint Precision Airdrop System training during African Lion 26 in Ben Guerir, Morocco, April 25, 2026. JPADS training enhances precision airdrop capabilities by enabling joint forces to deliver critical supplies in austere environments, strengthening partner operational readiness.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)