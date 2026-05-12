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    Interview: US Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Hilton discusses MCHMR integration during African Lion 26

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Hilton, radio frequency transmission operations, 355th Communications Squadron, 355th Mission Support Group, 355th Wing, discusses the integration of the Mobile Ad Hoc Network–Cloud High Mobility Radio system during African Lion 26 at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco May 3, 2026. This proof of concept tests the connection of allied and partner sensors to feed into a shared common operational picture, significantly improving interoperability and collective decision-making.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1006719
    VIRIN: 260503-A-PI656-9974
    Filename: DOD_111701020
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: AGADIR, MA

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    This work, Interview: US Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Hilton discusses MCHMR integration during African Lion 26, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    StrongerTogether

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