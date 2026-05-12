Quantico Prepares for the Presidential Fitness Test B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006716" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Quantico help set up for the Presidential Fitness Test at Butler Stadium on MCB Quantico, Virginia, May 12, 2026. The Presidential Fitness Test consists of three fitness components that are designed to strengthen health, physical fitness, resilience, and establish lifelong healthy habits. The PFT also recognizes multiple levels of achievements, including the Presidential Fitness Award, National Fitness Award, Completion recognition and improvement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)