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    Quantico Prepares for the Presidential Fitness Test B-Roll

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    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Quantico help set up for the Presidential Fitness Test at Butler Stadium on MCB Quantico, Virginia, May 12, 2026. The Presidential Fitness Test consists of three fitness components that are designed to strengthen health, physical fitness, resilience, and establish lifelong healthy habits. The PFT also recognizes multiple levels of achievements, including the Presidential Fitness Award, National Fitness Award, Completion recognition and improvement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006716
    VIRIN: 260512-M-HK323-1002
    Filename: DOD_111700997
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Quantico Prepares for the Presidential Fitness Test B-Roll, by LCpl Hannah Kear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Butler Stadium
    MCBQ
    YOUTH fitness
    USMC
    physical fitness
    Presidential Fitness Test

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