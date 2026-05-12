Recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific recruiters work as students line up to experience the Navy’s Virtual Reality asset, during a Strike Group visit in Torrance, California, March 9. These visits are to allow students to be introduced to aspects of the lives Sailors live in the Fleet. NTAG Pacific recruits high quality officer and enlisted applicants for Active and Reserve Naval service in seven Southern California counties, the state of Hawaii, Pacific Island Territories, and the Far East. (U.S. Navy video by Personnel Specialist 1st Class R. Eugene Haggard.)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 14:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006707
|VIRIN:
|260512-N-UL798-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111700864
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, STUDENTS EXPERIENCE THE NAVY THROUGH VIRTUAL REALITY AND HANDS ON SIMULATIONS, by PO1 ROBERT HAGGARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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