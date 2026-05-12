STUDENTS EXPERIENCE THE NAVY THROUGH VIRTUAL REALITY AND HANDS ON SIMULATIONS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006707" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific recruiters work as students line up to experience the Navy’s Virtual Reality asset, during a Strike Group visit in Torrance, California, March 9. These visits are to allow students to be introduced to aspects of the lives Sailors live in the Fleet. NTAG Pacific recruits high quality officer and enlisted applicants for Active and Reserve Naval service in seven Southern California counties, the state of Hawaii, Pacific Island Territories, and the Far East. (U.S. Navy video by Personnel Specialist 1st Class R. Eugene Haggard.)