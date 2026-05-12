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    STUDENTS EXPERIENCE THE NAVY THROUGH VIRTUAL REALITY AND HANDS ON SIMULATIONS

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    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class ROBERT HAGGARD 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific

    Recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific recruiters work as students line up to experience the Navy’s Virtual Reality asset, during a Strike Group visit in Torrance, California, March 9. These visits are to allow students to be introduced to aspects of the lives Sailors live in the Fleet. NTAG Pacific recruits high quality officer and enlisted applicants for Active and Reserve Naval service in seven Southern California counties, the state of Hawaii, Pacific Island Territories, and the Far East. (U.S. Navy video by Personnel Specialist 1st Class R. Eugene Haggard.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006707
    VIRIN: 260512-N-UL798-1001
    Filename: DOD_111700864
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, STUDENTS EXPERIENCE THE NAVY THROUGH VIRTUAL REALITY AND HANDS ON SIMULATIONS, by PO1 ROBERT HAGGARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    recruiting
    Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC)
    NTAG Pacific
    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP PACIFIC

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