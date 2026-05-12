Controlled Construction detonation in Florida Everglades Broll

- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District on Wednesday, as part of the ongoing construction of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, completed one of the largest controlled construction detonations ever conducted, a critical component of Everglades restoration. USACE will efficiently use the onsite material produced by detonation to construct a dam from natural materials that meets dam safety standards.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006706
|VIRIN:
|260513-D-A1401-9801
|Filename:
|DOD_111700856
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|BELLE GLADE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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