For the second episode of the Air Force Medical Service’s Spotlight on Mental Health series, Chief Master Sgt. Christina Schwarztrauber, Chief Career Field Manager, Mental Health Service, illuminates the crucial role leadership plays in the mental health and wellness of their personnel.
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, this May, we are highlighting perspectives on mental health from across the Air Force Medical Service and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 14:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006702
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-WY218-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111700802
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spotlight on Mental Health: Front-line leadership, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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