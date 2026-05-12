Spotlight on Mental Health: Front-line leadership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006702" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For the second episode of the Air Force Medical Service’s Spotlight on Mental Health series, Chief Master Sgt. Christina Schwarztrauber, Chief Career Field Manager, Mental Health Service, illuminates the crucial role leadership plays in the mental health and wellness of their personnel.



In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, this May, we are highlighting perspectives on mental health from across the Air Force Medical Service and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)