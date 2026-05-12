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    Spotlight on Mental Health: Front-line leadership

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    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    For the second episode of the Air Force Medical Service’s Spotlight on Mental Health series, Chief Master Sgt. Christina Schwarztrauber, Chief Career Field Manager, Mental Health Service, illuminates the crucial role leadership plays in the mental health and wellness of their personnel.

    In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, this May, we are highlighting perspectives on mental health from across the Air Force Medical Service and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006702
    VIRIN: 260513-F-WY218-1002
    Filename: DOD_111700802
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spotlight on Mental Health: Front-line leadership, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    resilience
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    Mental Health Awareness Month
    leadership
    mental health

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