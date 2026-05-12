Landpac Leadership Forum Day 1 B-Roll

B-roll footage of day 1 from LANPAC 2026 Leadership Forum. Featuring guest speaker U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General GEN. Ronald Clark and Moderator AUSA Scott Halstead.
Junior officers, noncommissioned officers and senior leaders from across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region participate in the LANPAC 2026 Leadership Forum, strengthening leadership and building trust by fostering partnerships. This forum is a place to share innovative solutions, improve interoperability with allies, and address challenges across the Pacific region to prevail together.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006700
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-NB668-7862
|Filename:
|DOD_111700774
|Length:
|00:17:29
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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