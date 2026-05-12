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    Landpac Leadership Forum Day 1 B-Roll

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Xavier Vinson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    B-roll footage of day 1 from LANPAC 2026 Leadership Forum. Featuring guest speaker U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General GEN. Ronald Clark and Moderator AUSA Scott Halstead.

    Junior officers, noncommissioned officers and senior leaders from across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region participate in the LANPAC 2026 Leadership Forum, strengthening leadership and building trust by fostering partnerships. This forum is a place to share innovative solutions, improve interoperability with allies, and address challenges across the Pacific region to prevail together.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006700
    VIRIN: 260512-A-NB668-7862
    Filename: DOD_111700774
    Length: 00:17:29
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Landpac Leadership Forum Day 1 B-Roll, by SGT Xavier Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LANPAC 2026
    LANPAC 26

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