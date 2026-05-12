Landpac Leadership Forum Day 1 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006700" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage of day 1 from LANPAC 2026 Leadership Forum. Featuring guest speaker U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General GEN. Ronald Clark and Moderator AUSA Scott Halstead.



Junior officers, noncommissioned officers and senior leaders from across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region participate in the LANPAC 2026 Leadership Forum, strengthening leadership and building trust by fostering partnerships. This forum is a place to share innovative solutions, improve interoperability with allies, and address challenges across the Pacific region to prevail together.