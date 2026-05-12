Michael Rhode, the archivist for Navy Medicine, examines historical artifacts and documents detailing the history of the Navy Nurse Corps during the premiere episode of the "From the Vault" video series, May 13, 2026. The series, produced in commemoration of America's 250th anniversary, explores 250 years of U.S. Navy and military medical history by unlocking the Navy Medicine archives to highlight the enduring courage, innovation, and legacy of care provided by military medical professionals.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 15:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006692
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-AJ782-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111700518
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, From The Vault: Navy Nurses, by Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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