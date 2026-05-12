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    From The Vault: Navy Nurses

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    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Kevin Ray Salvador 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Michael Rhode, the archivist for Navy Medicine, examines historical artifacts and documents detailing the history of the Navy Nurse Corps during the premiere episode of the "From the Vault" video series, May 13, 2026. The series, produced in commemoration of America's 250th anniversary, explores 250 years of U.S. Navy and military medical history by unlocking the Navy Medicine archives to highlight the enduring courage, innovation, and legacy of care provided by military medical professionals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 15:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006692
    VIRIN: 260513-N-AJ782-1001
    Filename: DOD_111700518
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, From The Vault: Navy Nurses, by Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    bumed
    Navy Nurse Corps
    Sacred 20
    Navy250
    Freedom250
    MM250

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