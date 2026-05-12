From The Vault: Navy Nurses

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006692" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Michael Rhode, the archivist for Navy Medicine, examines historical artifacts and documents detailing the history of the Navy Nurse Corps during the premiere episode of the "From the Vault" video series, May 13, 2026. The series, produced in commemoration of America's 250th anniversary, explores 250 years of U.S. Navy and military medical history by unlocking the Navy Medicine archives to highlight the enduring courage, innovation, and legacy of care provided by military medical professionals.