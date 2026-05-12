Guantanamo Bay Honors 118 Years of Navy Nurse Corps

U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay held a ceremony to recognize 118 Years of the Navy Nurse Corps, May 12, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 12:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006686
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-LY941-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111700497
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|CU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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