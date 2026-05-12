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    Guantanamo Bay Honors 118 Years of Navy Nurse Corps

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    CUBA

    05.12.2026

    Video by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay held a ceremony to recognize 118 Years of the Navy Nurse Corps, May 12, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 12:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006686
    VIRIN: 260513-N-LY941-1000
    Filename: DOD_111700497
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CU

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    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Navy Nurse Corps Birthday
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

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