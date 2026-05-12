U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing participate in Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 7, 2026. ML 26-2 is a combat readiness exercise held to reinforce readiness behind the scenes such as logistics, medical care, civil engineering and base operations that are the backbone of Airmen’s ability to adapt, overcome and dominate in every domain. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Najzee Kuzu)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006683
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-VJ319-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111700416
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-2 MOPL Line B-Roll, by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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