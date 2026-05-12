Mosaic Lightning 26-2 MOPL Line B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006683" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing participate in Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 7, 2026. ML 26-2 is a combat readiness exercise held to reinforce readiness behind the scenes such as logistics, medical care, civil engineering and base operations that are the backbone of Airmen’s ability to adapt, overcome and dominate in every domain. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Najzee Kuzu)