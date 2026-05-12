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    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 MOPL Line B-Roll

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    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Airman Najzee Kuzu 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing participate in Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 7, 2026. ML 26-2 is a combat readiness exercise held to reinforce readiness behind the scenes such as logistics, medical care, civil engineering and base operations that are the backbone of Airmen’s ability to adapt, overcome and dominate in every domain. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Najzee Kuzu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006683
    VIRIN: 260507-F-VJ319-1001
    Filename: DOD_111700416
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-2 MOPL Line B-Roll, by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    resilience
    readiness
    lethality
    Air Combat Command (ACC)

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