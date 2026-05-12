Four weeks ago, CENTCOM began implementing the blockade against ships entering and exiting Iran’s ports. As of May 13, American forces have redirected 67 commercial vessels, allowed 15 supporting humanitarian aid to pass, and disabled 4 to ensure compliance. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006671
|VIRIN:
|260513-D-D0477-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111700272
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Blockade Against Iran - One Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.