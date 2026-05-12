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    U.S. Blockade Against Iran - One Month

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.13.2026

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    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Four weeks ago, CENTCOM began implementing the blockade against ships entering and exiting Iran’s ports. As of May 13, American forces have redirected 67 commercial vessels, allowed 15 supporting humanitarian aid to pass, and disabled 4 to ensure compliance. (U.S. Central Command Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 11:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006671
    VIRIN: 260513-D-D0477-2001
    Filename: DOD_111700272
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    blockade
    CENTCOM

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