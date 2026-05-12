2026 H2F Symposium Introduction

Lt. Gen. David Francis, Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT) commanding general serves as the introduction speaker for the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006670
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-FI370-2020
|Filename:
|DOD_111700262
|Length:
|00:13:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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